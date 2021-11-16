Dr. Brett Bender, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bender is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Bender, DO
Overview
Dr. Brett Bender, DO is a Dermatologist in Clarkston, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Mclaren Oakland and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Dr. Bender works at
Locations
-
1
Clarkston Office5701 Bow Pointe Dr Ste 215, Clarkston, MI 48346 Directions (248) 620-3376Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Oakland
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bender?
Dr. Bender is simply awesome. He not only cares, but he helped me to calm my nervousness. Top DOC! Thank You Dr. Bender - Jared
About Dr. Brett Bender, DO
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1285752998
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bender has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bender accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bender works at
816 patients have reviewed Dr. Bender. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bender.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bender, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bender appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.