Overview

Dr. Brett Berman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista, Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego and Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.



Dr. Berman works at Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Physicians Medical Group in La Jolla, CA with other offices in Chula Vista, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.