Dr. Brett Blatter, MD

Psychiatry
3.3 (15)
Map Pin Small Great Neck, NY
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Brett Blatter, MD

Dr. Brett Blatter, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Blatter works at Brett Blatter, MD in Great Neck, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Blatter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brett Blatter, MD
    29 Barstow Rd Ste 205, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 769-4128
  2. 2
    Brett Blatter, MD
    160 W 73rd St Apt 1B, New York, NY 10023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 505-5637

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder

Treatment frequency



Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depersonalization Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.3
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Brett Blatter, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 26 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1043343916
Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
Internship
Medical Education
  • Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • BRANDEIS UNIVERSITY
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Brett Blatter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blatter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Blatter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Blatter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Blatter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blatter.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blatter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blatter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

