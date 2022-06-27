Overview of Dr. Brett Bolhofner, MD

Dr. Brett Bolhofner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg.



Dr. Bolhofner works at All Florida Orthopaedic Associates in Saint Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.