Dr. Bolton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brett Bolton, DO
Overview
Dr. Brett Bolton, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Bolton works at
Locations
B Bolton DO2715 E Oakland Park Blvd Ste 200, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306 Directions (954) 567-5868
Ratings & Reviews
DR Bolton was fantastic and his staff. He explained everything thoroughly and changed my life. Im 6 and half months into the transplant and having fantastic results! Thank you Dr Bolton forgoing and doing extra for me.
About Dr. Brett Bolton, DO
- Family Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1942529730
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bolton works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bolton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bolton.
