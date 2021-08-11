Overview of Dr. Brett Brimhall, MD

Dr. Brett Brimhall, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and University Medical Center.



Dr. Brimhall works at Brimhall Eye Center in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Stye and Excision of Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.