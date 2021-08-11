See All Ophthalmologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Brett Brimhall, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Brett Brimhall, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (15)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brett Brimhall, MD

Dr. Brett Brimhall, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and University Medical Center.

Dr. Brimhall works at Brimhall Eye Center in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Stye and Excision of Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Eissa Hanna, MD
Dr. Eissa Hanna, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. David Malitz, MD
Dr. David Malitz, MD
4.5 (310)
View Profile
Dr. Kent Wellish, MD
Dr. Kent Wellish, MD
3.7 (46)
View Profile

Dr. Brimhall's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brimhall Eye Inc.
    6850 N Durango Dr Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 263-2020
  2. 2
    2800 N Tenaya Way Ste 102, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 263-2020
  3. 3
    5380 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 263-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
  • Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
  • University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Stye
Excision of Chalazion
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Stye
Excision of Chalazion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Iridotomy Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Photo Therapeutic Keratectomy Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Brimhall?

    Aug 11, 2021
    Dr Brimhall is amazing! I have never been thanked for being in a docs office until Dr Brimhall. He is personable, professional and caring. His staff are efficient and very caring as well. His surgical skills are remarkable. I highly recommend Dr Brimhall
    — Aug 11, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brett Brimhall, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Brett Brimhall, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Brimhall to family and friends

    Dr. Brimhall's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Brimhall

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Brett Brimhall, MD.

    About Dr. Brett Brimhall, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033191853
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brett Brimhall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brimhall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brimhall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brimhall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brimhall works at Brimhall Eye Center in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Brimhall’s profile.

    Dr. Brimhall has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Stye and Excision of Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brimhall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Brimhall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brimhall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brimhall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brimhall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Brett Brimhall, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.