Dr. Brett Brinker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brinker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Brinker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brett Brinker, MD
Dr. Brett Brinker, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial, Spectrum Health Pennock and Spectrum Health United Hospital.
Dr. Brinker works at
Dr. Brinker's Office Locations
-
1
Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan145 Michigan St NE Ste 3100, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 225-9330
-
2
Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Mi PC5800 Foremost Dr SE Ste 300, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 954-9800
- 3 250 Cherry St SE Ste 2200, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 685-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial
- Spectrum Health Pennock
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brinker?
Dr. Brinker is a caring, cutting edge physician especially in the area of multiple myeloma. I have reached remission under his superb direction and care. He's the best! The closest we have here in GR to a myeloma specialist. Top knotch- highly recommended.
About Dr. Brett Brinker, MD
- Hematology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1750347290
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brinker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brinker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brinker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brinker works at
Dr. Brinker has seen patients for Myeloproliferative Disorders, Anemia and Acute Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brinker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Brinker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brinker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brinker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brinker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.