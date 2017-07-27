Overview of Dr. Brett Brinker, MD

Dr. Brett Brinker, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial, Spectrum Health Pennock and Spectrum Health United Hospital.



Dr. Brinker works at Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan - Michigan Street in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloproliferative Disorders, Anemia and Acute Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.