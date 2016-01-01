Overview of Dr. Brett Butler, MD

Dr. Brett Butler, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in North Canton, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital, Aultman Orrville Hospital, Mercy Medical Center and Wooster Community Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.