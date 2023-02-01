See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Lake Charles, LA
Dr. Brett Cascio, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.1 (58)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Brett Cascio, MD

Dr. Brett Cascio, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Beauregard Memorial Hospital and Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Cascio works at Memorial Medical Group Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Lake Charles, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cascio's Office Locations

    Memorial Medical Group Orthopedics and Sports Medicine - Nelson Road
    4345 Nelson Rd Ste 101, Lake Charles, LA 70605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 480-7942
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Better Vision Tomball
    4150 Nelson Rd Bldg D Ste 1, Lake Charles, LA 70605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 508-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beauregard Memorial Hospital
  • Lake Charles Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hip
Adhesive Capsulitis
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myositis Ossificans Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Regional Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fractures Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Brett Cascio, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1093828113
    Education & Certifications

    • Steadman-Hawkins Sports Medicine Clinic
    • Aana Shoulder Course
    • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
    • Duke University, Durham, Nc-B.S. In Biology, Double Major In History, Minor In Chemistry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brett Cascio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cascio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cascio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cascio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cascio works at Memorial Medical Group Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Lake Charles, LA. View the full address on Dr. Cascio’s profile.

    Dr. Cascio has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cascio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Cascio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cascio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cascio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cascio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

