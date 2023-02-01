Overview of Dr. Brett Cascio, MD

Dr. Brett Cascio, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Beauregard Memorial Hospital and Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Cascio works at Memorial Medical Group Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Lake Charles, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.