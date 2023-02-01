Dr. Brett Cascio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cascio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Cascio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brett Cascio, MD
Dr. Brett Cascio, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Beauregard Memorial Hospital and Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Cascio's Office Locations
Memorial Medical Group Orthopedics and Sports Medicine - Nelson Road4345 Nelson Rd Ste 101, Lake Charles, LA 70605 Directions (337) 480-7942Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Better Vision Tomball4150 Nelson Rd Bldg D Ste 1, Lake Charles, LA 70605 Directions (337) 508-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Beauregard Memorial Hospital
- Lake Charles Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cascio is the best orthopedic in our area! He fixed my hip and I am on the mend and couldn't thank him more and his friendly staff.
About Dr. Brett Cascio, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1093828113
Education & Certifications
- Steadman-Hawkins Sports Medicine Clinic
- Aana Shoulder Course
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Duke University, Durham, Nc-B.S. In Biology, Double Major In History, Minor In Chemistry
