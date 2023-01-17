Overview of Dr. Brett Casey, MD

Dr. Brett Casey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houma, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Terrebonne General Health System.



Dr. Casey works at Gulf Coast Orthopedics in Houma, LA with other offices in Morgan City, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.