Overview

Dr. Brett Cohen, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Cohen works at Memorial Division of General Surgery in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Hiatal Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.