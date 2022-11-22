Dr. Brett Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Book an Appointment
Dr. Brett Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brett Cohen, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Cohen works at
Locations
-
1
Memorial Division of General Surgery4651 Sheridan St Ste 350, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 869-5572Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Memorial Weight-Loss Surgery Program2301 N University Dr Ste 103, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Directions (954) 869-5570Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Florida Health Administrators
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- GlobalHealth, Inc.
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Quality Health Plans
- RockPort Health Care
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- United Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?
MY VISIT WENT VERY WELL WITH DR COHEN. EVERYONE IN THE OFFICE IS VERY NICE AND HELPFUL.
About Dr. Brett Cohen, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Creole, Italian and Spanish
- Male
- 1598792756
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California
- University Miami Jackson Meml Hospital
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- University of Miami School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cohen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Obesity, Hiatal Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cohen speaks Creole, Italian and Spanish.
427 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.