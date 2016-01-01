See All Otolaryngologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Brett Cordes, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Brett Cordes, MD

Dr. Brett Cordes, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.

Dr. Cordes works at The Center for ENT in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip, Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cordes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Center for ENT/ The Center for Allergy and Sinus
    4191 Bellaire Blvd Ste 200, Houston, TX 77025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 795-5343
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:30pm

  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Brett Cordes, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    • 1912145285
    Education & Certifications

    • Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
