Overview of Dr. Brett Crist, MD

Dr. Brett Crist, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas Medical Center and is affiliated with University Of Missouri Health Care.



Dr. Crist works at UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI HEALTH CARE SYSTEM in Columbia, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures , Hip Fracture and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.