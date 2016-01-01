Dr. Cunningham has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brett Cunningham, MD
Overview of Dr. Brett Cunningham, MD
Dr. Brett Cunningham, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Cunningham works at
Dr. Cunningham's Office Locations
Oakwood Springs13101 Memorial Springs Ct, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Directions (405) 438-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Brett Cunningham, MD
- Psychiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1730315193
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Psychiatry
