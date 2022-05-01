See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Huntsville, AL
Dr. Brett Davenport, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.2 (20)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Brett Davenport, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.

Dr. Davenport works at Fertility Institute of North Alabama in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Fallopian Tube Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    808 Turner St SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 217-9613

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Crestwood Medical Center
  • Huntsville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fallopian Tube Disorders
Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization

Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Advanced Maternal Age Chevron Icon
Amenorrhea Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Oophoritis Chevron Icon
Endometrial Disorders Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Irregular Periods Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovulatory Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subfertility Chevron Icon
Tubal Adhesion Chevron Icon
Tubal Block Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 01, 2022
    — May 01, 2022
    About Dr. Brett Davenport, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1639369424
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Vermont
    • University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
    • UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR
    • Samford University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brett Davenport, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davenport is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Davenport has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Davenport has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Davenport works at Fertility Institute of North Alabama in Huntsville, AL. View the full address on Dr. Davenport’s profile.

    Dr. Davenport has seen patients for Fallopian Tube Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davenport on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Davenport. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davenport.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davenport, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davenport appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

