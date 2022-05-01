Overview

Dr. Brett Davenport, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Davenport works at Fertility Institute of North Alabama in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Fallopian Tube Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.