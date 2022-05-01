Dr. Brett Davenport, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davenport is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Davenport, MD
Overview
Dr. Brett Davenport, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Davenport works at
Locations
808 Turner St SW, Huntsville, AL 35801
Hospital Affiliations
- Crestwood Medical Center
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare

Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Brett Davenport, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Vermont
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
- UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR
- Samford University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davenport accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Davenport has seen patients for Fallopian Tube Disorders, and more.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Davenport. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.
