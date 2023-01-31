Dr. Brett Davies, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davies is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Davies, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jbsa Lackland, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University Of The Health Sciences F. Edward Hebert School Of Medicine.
Dr Davies preformed a Blepharoplasty surgery under local anesthesia on both of my eyes My experience with Dr Davies was very good , he talked to me and kept me informed about everything he was doing . He focus on my well-being and how to make me more comfortable. Dr Davies was very professional , so easy to talk to very nice and devoted. Plus he entertained me with his good taste of music ! I would highly recommend Dr Davies and his service . Thank you Dr Davies , I appreciate everything you have done for me .
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium Program
- San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium (Whmc) Program
- Uniformed Services University Of The Health Sciences F. Edward Hebert School Of Medicine
- Harding University
