Overview of Dr. Brett Davies, MD

Dr. Brett Davies, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jbsa Lackland, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University Of The Health Sciences F. Edward Hebert School Of Medicine.



Dr. Davies works at Whasc Imc 759 Mdos Mmim in Jbsa Lackland, TX with other offices in Fort Sam Houston, TX and San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.