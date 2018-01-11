Dr. Brett Dees, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dees is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Dees, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brett Dees, MD
Dr. Brett Dees, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Norman Regional Hospital.
Dr. Dees works at
Dr. Dees' Office Locations
Norman Regional Providers-primary Care3400 W Tecumseh Rd Ste 300, Norman, OK 73072 Directions (405) 307-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Norman Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dees?
I have been seeing Dr. Dees for a few years now for migraines. I was receiving Botox for Migraine treatments every three months for most of the time I saw him, until it quit working. He has been very patient with me and has worked around my incompatibility with almost every medication I have tried. He is always kind, upbeat, and truly caring. He listens to everything and was and ways great with my daughter when she came with me. He's truly fantastic.
About Dr. Brett Dees, MD
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1770789075
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dees has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes.
Dr. Dees accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Dees has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Dees works at
Dr. Dees has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dees. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.
