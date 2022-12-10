Dr. Brett Doxey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doxey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Doxey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brett Doxey, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They completed their fellowship with University of Utah Medical Center
Dr. Doxey works at
Locations
Utah Gastroenterology1187 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (801) 618-4706Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Utah Gastroenterology - Bountiful/Lakeview Office620 Medical Dr Ste 205, Bountiful, UT 84010 Directions (435) 254-5862
Utah Gastroenterology - Draper13953 S BANGERTER PKWY, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (801) 571-3118Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
Utah Gastroenterology - Riverton Office12391 S 4000 W Ste 100, Riverton, UT 84096 Directions (435) 254-5861
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Hospital
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Intermountain Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Ameriben
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PEHP
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- Select Med
- SelectCare
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wise Provider Networks
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
His caring, professional personality makes you feel like he wants to really help you, cure you. Not just fix you for the moment.
About Dr. Brett Doxey, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1386775682
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah Medical Center
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- Gastroenterology
