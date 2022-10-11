Dr. Brett Duncan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duncan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Duncan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brett Duncan, MD
Dr. Brett Duncan, MD is a Nuclear Cardiology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Charlotte Hungerford Hospital and Manchester Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Duncan works at
Dr. Duncan's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group100 Retreat Ave Ste 811, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 522-5712
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group376 Tollan Tpke, Manchester, CT 06040 Directions (860) 522-5712
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group11 South Rd, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 522-5712
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Duncan is an experienced, professional cardiologist who takes the time to review and explain results and recommendations, based on the patient's health and medical needs. He is calm, caring and a pleasure to engage with. Mosts highly recommended.
About Dr. Brett Duncan, MD
- Nuclear Cardiology
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- Hartford Hospital
- Albany Medical Center
- Chicago Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duncan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duncan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duncan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duncan has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duncan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Duncan speaks German.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Duncan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duncan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duncan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duncan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.