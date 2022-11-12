Dr. Brett Flanagan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flanagan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Flanagan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brett Flanagan, MD
Dr. Brett Flanagan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.
Dr. Flanagan's Office Locations
West Palm Behavioral Health4631 N Congress Ave Ste 110, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 803-8219
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
AMAZING! This is the only Psychiatrist that has helped my husband after many many doctors failed attempts. He is very patient and kind. Easy to make apts too!! He has helped to get my husband back to his normal self after suffering with very bad anxiety and depression. Thank You Dr Flanagan!
About Dr. Brett Flanagan, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Psychiatry
