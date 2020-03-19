See All Hepatology in New York, NY
Dr. Brett Fortune, MD

Hepatology
4.9 (14)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Brett Fortune, MD

Dr. Brett Fortune, MD is a Hepatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hepatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Transplant Hepatology. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Fortune works at CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Damage from Alcohol, Viral Hepatitis and Hepatitis B - Immune Response along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fortune's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic
    622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 962-5483

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepato-Pancreatic-Biliary Cancer Care Chevron Icon
Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary (HPB) Surgery Chevron Icon
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver and Pancreatic Surgery Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Failure Chevron Icon
Liver Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Liver Resection Chevron Icon
Liver Surgery Chevron Icon
Liver Transplant Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 19, 2020
    I see Doctor Fortune every 3 months for my liver disease. He is very capable and intelligent. He is patient and kind. I trust his judgement implicitly and his knowledge puts me at ease. I highly recommend him.
    — Mar 19, 2020
    About Dr. Brett Fortune, MD

    Specialties
    • Hepatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720121585
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Colorado Hospital|University of Colorado School of Medicine and Affiliated Hospitals
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Ohio State University Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Transplant Hepatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brett Fortune, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fortune is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fortune has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fortune has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fortune works at CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Fortune’s profile.

    Dr. Fortune has seen patients for Liver Damage from Alcohol, Viral Hepatitis and Hepatitis B - Immune Response, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fortune on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Fortune. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fortune.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fortune, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fortune appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

