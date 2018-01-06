See All Psychiatrists in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Brett Fouss, DO

Psychiatry
3.0 (18)
Map Pin Small Colorado Springs, CO
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Brett Fouss, DO

Dr. Brett Fouss, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They completed their residency with University Colo Health Scis Center

Dr. Fouss works at Trust in Love Home Health Inc in Colorado Springs, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fouss' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Trust in Love Home Health Inc
    102 S Tejon St Ste 1100, Colorado Springs, CO 80903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 757-1158

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(8)
Jan 06, 2018
Cut and dry, very straightforward. Dr. Fouss tells it like it is and offers concrete potential solutions rooted in patient success. He is sympathetic, but leaves the majority of the work up to the patient, as it should be. Once signed on as a patient, Dr. Fouss is quick in response times and flexible regarding hours and needs. If you're looking for a mushy-gushy overly emotional doctor, this is not your man. If you are determined to get better and try all options, then look no further.
— Jan 06, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Brett Fouss, DO

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1407942626
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University Colo Health Scis Center
Residency

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Fouss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Fouss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Fouss works at Trust in Love Home Health Inc in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Dr. Fouss’s profile.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Fouss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fouss.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fouss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fouss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

