Dr. Brett Franklin, MD
Overview of Dr. Brett Franklin, MD
Dr. Brett Franklin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Franklin's Office Locations
SportsMED Orthopaedic Surgery and Spine Center4715 Whitesburg Dr SE, Huntsville, AL 35802 Directions (256) 881-5151Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
SportsMED Orthopaedic Surgery and Spine Center33 Hughes Rd, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 881-5151Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Crestwood Medical Center
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor. He operated on my right and left rotator cuff in the past 7 years and all is good. He currently is treating both of my knees. Will soon need knee replacement and I will have him operate. He is very punctual and thorough. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Brett Franklin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
