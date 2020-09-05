Dr. Brett Frieman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frieman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Frieman, DO
Overview of Dr. Brett Frieman, DO
Dr. Brett Frieman, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Red Bank, NJ.
Dr. Frieman works at
Dr. Frieman's Office Locations
-
1
Lawrence Frieman MD PA75 W Front St, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Directions (732) 741-4242
-
2
Jersey City Medical Center355 Grand St, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (201) 499-1969Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frieman?
Dr. Friedman was amazing! Very caring and professional! He came in to the office on a holiday weekend to see me. He was very thorough and diagnosed my issue quickly. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Brett Frieman, DO
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1669467536
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frieman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frieman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frieman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frieman works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Frieman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frieman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frieman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frieman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.