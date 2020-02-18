Dr. Brett Gabriel, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gabriel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Gabriel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with White Rock Medical Center.
Brett Allan Gabriel1130 Beachview St Ste 200, Dallas, TX 75218 Directions (214) 321-9410
Hospital Affiliations
- White Rock Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gabriel?
Very professional and knowledgeable podiatrist. He is very thoughtful and comprehensive in his approach and explanation of what's going on with your feet. He gives you the options to correct whatever the diagnosis is and tells you the pros and cons of each option. He's excellent if a procedure is the option you choose. Nothing to worry about here, he really knows his stuff and his staff is great as well.
About Dr. Brett Gabriel, DPM
- Podiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1558471763
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
- University of Colorado
- Foot Surgery and Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gabriel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gabriel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gabriel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gabriel has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gabriel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gabriel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gabriel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gabriel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gabriel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.