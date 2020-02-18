See All Podiatrists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Brett Gabriel, DPM

Podiatry
4.2 (13)
Map Pin Small Dallas, TX
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brett Gabriel, DPM

Dr. Brett Gabriel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with White Rock Medical Center.

Dr. Gabriel works at Lakeside Footcare in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gabriel's Office Locations

    Brett Allan Gabriel
    1130 Beachview St Ste 200, Dallas, TX 75218
(214) 321-9410

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • White Rock Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Foot Fracture

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Extracorporeal Shockwave Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Orthotic Treatment Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 18, 2020
    Feb 18, 2020
Very professional and knowledgeable podiatrist. He is very thoughtful and comprehensive in his approach and explanation of what's going on with your feet. He gives you the options to correct whatever the diagnosis is and tells you the pros and cons of each option. He's excellent if a procedure is the option you choose. Nothing to worry about here, he really knows his stuff and his staff is great as well.
    AR Edwards — Feb 18, 2020
    About Dr. Brett Gabriel, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558471763
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Colorado
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery and Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brett Gabriel, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gabriel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gabriel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gabriel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gabriel works at Lakeside Footcare in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Gabriel’s profile.

    Dr. Gabriel has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gabriel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gabriel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gabriel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gabriel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gabriel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

