Dr. Brett Gerstenhaber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brett Gerstenhaber, MD
Dr. Brett Gerstenhaber, MD is a Pulmonologist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Gerstenhaber works at
Dr. Gerstenhaber's Office Locations
main office2080 Whitney Ave, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (203) 248-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great bedside manner and very knowledgeable. He took the time to answer all my questions and explain things.
About Dr. Brett Gerstenhaber, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 52 years of experience
- English, French
- 1831174051
Education & Certifications
- Yale University Hospital
- Bronx Muni Hosp Ctr
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- New York University
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
