Overview

Dr. Brett Gidney, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gidney works at UCLA Health Santa Maria Cardiology in Santa Maria, CA with other offices in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.