Overview of Dr. Brett Godbout, MD

Dr. Brett Godbout, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Health Network–Highland Avenue and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Coordinated Health Allentown.



Dr. Godbout works at Coordinated Health in Bethlehem, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.