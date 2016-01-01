Dr. Brett Gourley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gourley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Gourley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brett Gourley, MD
Dr. Brett Gourley, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Hematology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from OREGON HEALTHSCIENCE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital, MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital, Multicare Valley Hospital, Providence Holy Family Hospital, Providence Mount Carmel Hospital and Providence St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Gourley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gourley's Office Locations
-
1
Evergreen Hematology Oncology309 E Farwell Rd Ste 100, Spokane, WA 99218 Directions (509) 724-4440
-
2
Cancer and Blood Specialty Center910 W 5th Ave Ste 700, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 838-2531
- 3 400 E 5th Ave, Spokane, WA 99202 Directions (509) 838-2531
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Deaconess Hospital
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
- Multicare Valley Hospital
- Providence Holy Family Hospital
- Providence Mount Carmel Hospital
- Providence St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Asuris Northwest Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Triwest
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gourley?
About Dr. Brett Gourley, MD
- Hematology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1710142070
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTHSCIENCE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gourley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gourley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gourley works at
Dr. Gourley has seen patients for Anemia, Neutropenia and Purpura, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gourley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gourley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gourley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gourley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gourley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.