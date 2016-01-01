Overview of Dr. Brett Gourley, MD

Dr. Brett Gourley, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Hematology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from OREGON HEALTHSCIENCE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital, MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital, Multicare Valley Hospital, Providence Holy Family Hospital, Providence Mount Carmel Hospital and Providence St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Gourley works at Rockwood Clinic in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Neutropenia and Purpura along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.