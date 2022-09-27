Overview of Dr. Brett Greenky, MD

Dr. Brett Greenky, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Greenky works at Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists in Fayetteville, NY with other offices in North Syracuse, NY, Liverpool, NY and Cicero, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.