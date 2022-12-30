Overview of Dr. Brett Gunter, MD

Dr. Brett Gunter, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown and Lexington Medical Center.



Dr. Gunter works at MUSC Health Neurosurgery Columbia Medical Park NE in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Spinal Stenosis and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.