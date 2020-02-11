Overview of Dr. Brett Harrison, MD

Dr. Brett Harrison, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital.



Dr. Harrison works at Doylestown Health in Doylestown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.