Dr. Brett Hutton, MD
Overview of Dr. Brett Hutton, MD
Dr. Brett Hutton, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.
Dr. Hutton's Office Locations
The Arthritis Cntr Palm Beaches10301 Hagen Ranch Rd Ste B550, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 469-6401Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hutton is Truly Amazing!! Dad has been a patient with him for a couple years now on treating his rheumatoid artritis. At every visit, Dad has been taken such great care of. All of his questions and concerns regarding his health are answered. Thank you so very much Dr. Hutton and staff for caring for Dad. My Family and I are so very Grateful for all you do!
About Dr. Brett Hutton, MD
- Rheumatology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Lsu Medical Center-Univ Hospital
- Lsu Medical Center-Univ Hospital
- Lsu Medical Center-Univ Hospital
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hutton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hutton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hutton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hutton has seen patients for Joint Pain, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hutton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hutton speaks Spanish.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Hutton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hutton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hutton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hutton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.