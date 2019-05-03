Dr. Brett Inglis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Inglis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Inglis, DO
Dr. Brett Inglis, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.
Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Midtown300 20th Ave N Fl 8, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 284-1400
Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Lebanon Gastroenterology100 Physicians Way Ste 330, Lebanon, TN 37090 Directions (615) 449-6222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospitalist Services, LLC1700 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 396-4694
South Office6005 Nolensville Pike Ste 205, Nashville, TN 37211 Directions (615) 284-1400
Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Lenox Village6130 NOLENSVILLE PIKE, Nashville, TN 37211 Directions (615) 284-1450Thursday1:15pm - 4:30pm
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
Excellent doctor who truly cares about his patients!
About Dr. Brett Inglis, DO
Dr. Inglis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Inglis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Inglis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Inglis has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Inglis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Inglis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Inglis.
