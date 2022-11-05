Dr. Brett Jepson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jepson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Jepson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brett Jepson, MD
Dr. Brett Jepson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Colorado Spgs, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas University Medical Center and is affiliated with Mercy Regional Medical Center, Penrose Hospital, Southwest Memorial Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Dr. Jepson works at
Dr. Jepson's Office Locations
Urological Associates PC1644 Medical Center Pt Ste 200, Colorado Spgs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 634-1994
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Regional Medical Center
- Penrose Hospital
- Southwest Memorial Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jepson?
Highly recommend Dr. Jepson. Very easy to talk to and ask questions. Clearly explains everything. Takes whatever time is necessary with me.
About Dr. Brett Jepson, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1972505220
Education & Certifications
- St Louis University School Of Med
- Kansas University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jepson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jepson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jepson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jepson has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jepson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Jepson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jepson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jepson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jepson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.