Overview of Dr. Brett Jepson, MD

Dr. Brett Jepson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Colorado Spgs, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas University Medical Center and is affiliated with Mercy Regional Medical Center, Penrose Hospital, Southwest Memorial Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Jepson works at Urological Associates PC in Colorado Spgs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.