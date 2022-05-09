Overview

Dr. Brett Kalmowitz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in North Attleboro, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Nyu School Med and is affiliated with Norwood Hospital, Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital, Saint Anne's Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Kalmowitz works at Hvma-north Attleboro in North Attleboro, MA with other offices in Pawtucket, RI and Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Enteritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.