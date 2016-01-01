Dr. Brett Karlik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karlik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Karlik, MD
Overview of Dr. Brett Karlik, MD
Dr. Brett Karlik, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Marys, PA. They graduated from DUQUESNE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Olean General Hospital, Penn Highlands Elk, Upmc Cole and Upmc Kane.
Dr. Karlik works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Karlik's Office Locations
-
1
Elk County Eye Clinic765 Johnsonburg Rd, Saint Marys, PA 15857 Directions (814) 781-3435
Hospital Affiliations
- Olean General Hospital
- Penn Highlands Elk
- Upmc Cole
- Upmc Kane
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Karlik?
About Dr. Brett Karlik, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1770625774
Education & Certifications
- DUQUESNE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF EDUCATION
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karlik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karlik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karlik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karlik works at
Dr. Karlik has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery, Visual Field Defects and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karlik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Karlik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karlik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karlik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karlik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.