Overview of Dr. Brett Keck, MD

Dr. Brett Keck, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Syosset, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital, Plainview Hospital and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Keck works at Plainview Surgical in Syosset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis, Lipomas and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.