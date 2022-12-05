Dr. Brett Koder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Koder, MD
Overview of Dr. Brett Koder, MD
Dr. Brett Koder, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their residency with Greenville Meml Hosp
Dr. Koder's Office Locations
Ark-La-Tex Ear, Nose & Throat and Hearing Center7847 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
- WK Bossier Health Center
- WK Pierremont Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Koder is very knowledgeable in his specialty which is helpful to patients who must make important decisions about future care. I would recommend Dr Koder to anyone looking for a sincere ENT doctor.
About Dr. Brett Koder, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1073508016
Education & Certifications
- Greenville Meml Hosp
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
