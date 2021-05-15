Dr. Brett Krepps, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krepps is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Krepps, MD
Overview of Dr. Brett Krepps, MD
Dr. Brett Krepps, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Anderson, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Anderson.
Dr. Krepps works at
Dr. Krepps' Office Locations
-
1
Community Hospital Anderson1515 N Madison Ave, Anderson, IN 46011 Directions (765) 298-2663
-
2
Orthopedic Specialty Care3125 S Scatterfield Rd Ste 210, Anderson, IN 46013 Directions (765) 298-4311
-
3
Reid Orthopedics1400 Highland Rd, Richmond, IN 47374 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Anderson
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Sagamore Health Network
- State Farm
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Krepps?
Very positive
About Dr. Brett Krepps, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063405371
Education & Certifications
- Kansas University Medical Center
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krepps has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krepps accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krepps has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krepps works at
Dr. Krepps has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krepps on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Krepps speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Krepps. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krepps.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krepps, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krepps appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.