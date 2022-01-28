Dr. Brett Lebed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lebed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Lebed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brett Lebed, MD
Dr. Brett Lebed, MD is an Urology Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Lebed works at
Dr. Lebed's Office Locations
-
1
Urology Associates of the Central Coast116 S Palisade Dr Ste 110, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 349-7133
-
2
San Luis Obispo35 Casa St Ste 370, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Directions (805) 541-1111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Pismo Beach921 Oak Park Blvd Ste 202, Pismo Beach, CA 93449 Directions (805) 473-7818
-
4
Lompoc1111 E Ocean Ave Ste 3, Lompoc, CA 93436 Directions (805) 733-8150
Hospital Affiliations
- Arroyo Grande Community Hospital
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lebed?
He’s a great doctor and a good listener. He is very systematic and willing to help in any way he can.
About Dr. Brett Lebed, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962664409
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Fox Chase Cancer Center
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
