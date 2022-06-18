Dr. Brett Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Levine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brett Levine, MD
Dr. Brett Levine, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Levine works at
Dr. Levine's Office Locations
-
1
Beach Cities ENTS - Torrance20911 Earl St Ste 340, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 540-2111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Beach Cities ENTS - El Segundo2110 E El Segundo Blvd Ste 110, El Segundo, CA 90245 Directions (310) 540-2111Wednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Galaxy Health Network
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- HealthCare Partners
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MetLife
- Motion Picture Industry Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Prime Health Services
- Regal Medical Group
- Special Needs Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UnitedHealthcare of California
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levine?
Dr Levine is a fantastic surgeon. I am extremely grateful for the quality care that he provided our family prior to/and after the surgery conducted on my teen; though, I’m late in offering feedback, he exceeded my expectations. I was extremely frightened to have my son undergo this procedure. It was a typical, routine tonsillectomy. I think my fear was more so attributed to the fact that we were in a pandemic. Dr Levine was hands on, through out the entire process. The decision of course was left in my hands and he was willing to follow my lead. I think his frankness is what made me choose to go for the surgery. My son was suffering. His tonsils had been blocking his airway for quite sometime, and with a quickly growing active teenage boy, he needed every bit of oxygen the bodied allowed. I could have chosen to wait which could have prolonged my child’s suffering. I am glad that I chose otherwise. Dr. Levine is top tier, & rest assured he has your well being at the forefront of every
About Dr. Brett Levine, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1063413110
Education & Certifications
- Walter Berman MD
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- University Of Southern California
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levine works at
Dr. Levine has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Levine speaks French and Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.