Dr. Brett Levine, MD
Dr. Brett Levine, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Westchester, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Prairie Medical Center of Westchester2450 Wolf Rd Ste F, Westchester, IL 60154 Directions (312) 361-2111
- 2 1611 W Harrison St Ste 300, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 432-5179
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Had a total knee replacement 8/22 and am very happy with the results. Dr. Levine and his staff are very caring and helpful. Thanks so much for getting me out of pain.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Rush University Medical Center
- Hospital For Joint Diseases
- New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital|New York University/Bellevue Hospital
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Levine has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Complications of Joint Prosthesis and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
