Overview of Dr. Brett Lewellyn, MD

Dr. Brett Lewellyn, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Vermont and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lewellyn works at LEVEL ONE ORTHOPEDICS AT ORLANDO HEALTH in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open, Hand Tendon Repair and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.