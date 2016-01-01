Dr. Brett McRay, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McRay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett McRay, DDS
Overview
Dr. Brett McRay, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dentistry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas School Of Dentistry.
Dr. McRay works at
Locations
The Dentists at Houston Westchase1500 Citywest Blvd Ste 110, Houston, TX 77042 Directions (832) 830-8226
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Brett McRay, DDS
- Dentistry
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457662124
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center|Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center|University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston|University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- University Of Texas School Of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McRay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McRay accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McRay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McRay works at
Dr. McRay speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. McRay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McRay.
