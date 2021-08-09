Dr. Brett Miles, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Miles, DDS
Overview of Dr. Brett Miles, DDS
Dr. Brett Miles, DDS is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Miles works at
Dr. Miles' Office Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery430 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (718) 470-7550Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Head and Neck Institute At the Mount Sinai Hospital1470 Madison Ave Fl 3, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-9410Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miles?
This doctor exudes confidence with a friendly and humble demeanor. Ultimate professional. He performed a very difficult procedure that most doctors would shy away from. He did it flawlessly and with very mild discomfort after. He is the doctor you want. Hands down. To me, he is a giant in his field.
About Dr. Brett Miles, DDS
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1972712842
Education & Certifications
- Toronto General Hospital
- Oregon Health & Science University
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miles accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miles works at
Dr. Miles has seen patients for ENT Cancer, Laryngeal Cancer and Tonsil Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Miles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.