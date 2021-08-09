Overview of Dr. Brett Miles, DDS

Dr. Brett Miles, DDS is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Miles works at PBMC Medical Group Riverhead NY Riverhead NY in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like ENT Cancer, Laryngeal Cancer and Tonsil Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.