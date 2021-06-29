Overview

Dr. Brett Miller, MD is a Dermatologist in Doylestown, PA. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine.



Dr. Miller works at Dermatology and Mohs Surgery in Doylestown, PA with other offices in Sellersville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Melanoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.