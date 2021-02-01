Dr. Brett Neustater, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neustater is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Neustater, MD
Dr. Brett Neustater, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in North Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.
Gastro Health - North Miami Beach16855 NE 2nd Ave Ste 202, North Miami Beach, FL 33162 Directions (305) 770-0062
Gastro Health - Aventura2801 NE 213th St Ste 1115, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 770-0062
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- HealthCare Partners
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Simply Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Neustater has been excellent. He spends a lot of time with me and carefully explained the procedure. He is kind and has an excellent bedside manner. His office staff are wonderful. I give Brett Neustater a 5 Star Excellent rating. By Gregg L. Friedman MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Jackson Meml Hosp-U Miami|University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Shands U-U Fla
- Shands U-U Fla|Univeristy Of Florida
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Rutgers College
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Neustater has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neustater accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neustater has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neustater has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neustater on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Neustater speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Neustater. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neustater.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neustater, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neustater appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.