Overview

Dr. Brett Nienaber, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Pequot Lakes, MN. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center.



Dr. Nienaber works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Pequot Lakes Clinic in Pequot Lakes, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.