Dr. Brett Odum, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bristol, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Holy Family College and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Odum works at Holston Medical Group PC in Bristol, TN with other offices in Richlands, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.